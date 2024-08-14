Chord Gitar One Last Breath – Creed

(2x) [Verse 1] Please come now, I think I'm falling I'm Holding on to all I think is safe I seem to've found the road to nowhere and I'm trying to escape I yelled back when I heard thunder but I'm down to one last breath and with it let me say, let me say [F#/Bb] Hold me now I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin' [F#/Bb] maybe six feet ain't so far down (2x) [Verse 2] I'm looking down, now that it's over reflecting on all of my mistakes I thought i found the road to somewhere, somewhere in His grace I cried out "Heaven save me!" but I'm down to one last breath and with it let me say, let me say [F#/Bb] Hold me now I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin' [F#/Bb] maybe six feet ain't so far down [F#/Bb] Hold me now I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin' [F#/Bb] maybe six feet ain't so far down I'm so far down Sad eyes follow me cause' I still beleive there's something left for me so please come stay with me cause' I still beleive there's something left for you and me for you and me, for you and me [Violin Interlude] [F#/Bb] Hold me now I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'(thinkin') [F#/Bb] Hold me now I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin' [F#/Bb] maybe six feet ain't so far down [F#/Bb] Hold me now I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin' [F#/Bb] maybe six feet ain't so far down I'm so far down