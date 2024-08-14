Chord Gitar One Last Breath – Creed

     (2x)

[Verse 1]
                                              
Please come now, I think I'm falling
                                   
I'm Holding on to all I think is safe
                                  
I seem to've found the road to nowhere
                       
and I'm trying to escape
                               
I yelled back when I heard thunder
                              
but I'm down to one last breath
                            
and with it let me say, let me say


          [F#/Bb]
Hold me now
                                       
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
          [F#/Bb]             
maybe six feet ain't so far down

     (2x)

[Verse 2]
                              
I'm looking down, now that it's over
                                        
reflecting on all of my mistakes
                               
I thought i found the road to somewhere,
                      
somewhere in His grace
                       
I cried out "Heaven save me!"
                                  
but I'm down to one last breath
                           
and with it let me say, let me say


          [F#/Bb]
Hold me now
                                       
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
          [F#/Bb]             
maybe six feet ain't so far down

          [F#/Bb]
Hold me now
                                       
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
          [F#/Bb]             
maybe six feet ain't so far down
          
I'm so far down


               
Sad eyes follow me
                                               
cause' I still beleive there's something left for me
                       
so please come stay with me
                                              
cause' I still beleive there's something left for you and me

for you and me, for you and me

[Violin Interlude]

           [F#/Bb]
Hold me now
                     
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'(thinkin')


          [F#/Bb]
Hold me now
                                       
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
          [F#/Bb]             
maybe six feet ain't so far down

          [F#/Bb]
Hold me now
                                       
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
          [F#/Bb]             
maybe six feet ain't so far down
          
I'm so far down

